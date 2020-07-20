Reliance Jio Discontinues Its Rs. 49 And Rs. 69 Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is known for offering affordable plans has recently revised its plans, and still, it is much cheaper than other operators. However, the operator is now removing its shorter validity for JioPhones.

The company has discontinued two plans under Rs. 100. The plans are priced at Rs. 49, and Rs. 69. These plans used to offer 2GB and 7GB data for 14 days. It includes 250 minutes for calling and 25 messages. The company has earlier discontinued its Rs. 98 plan, and now its plans start from Rs. 129.

Reliance Jio Plans For JioPhone Users

The company is now offering five plans to JioPhone users. The plans will now cost you Rs. 75, Rs. 125, Rs. 153, Rs. 155, and Rs. 185. The Rs. 75 is providing 3GB data, free calls on the same network, 500 minutes for calling on other networks, and 50 messages for 28 days. On the other hand, Rs. 125 is offering 14GB data, complimentary access to Jio apps, and free calling.

This plan includes 300 messages and 500 minutes for calling on the other networks, while Rs. 153 is offering 1.5GB data per day. This plan gets 100 messages per day for 28 days. The Rs. 155 gets you 28GB data for 28 days. It also ships unlimited calling on Jio and 500 minutes calling on Vodafone-Idea and Airtel. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 185 gets you 56GB data for 28 days. This plan is also ship 100 SMS every day.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is planning to launch 4G and 5G smartphones in partnership with Google. Under the partnership, the latter is purchasing a 7.73 percent share in the Jio platforms. Besides, the company is working on 5G networks, and it is planning to launch its 5G networks in 2021. Also, the company is likely to test the 5G networks in the country.

