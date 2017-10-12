Reliance Jio Diwali offer gives 100% cashback on a recharge of Rs. 399

Reliance Jio has come up with the Diwali offer in which subscribers can get 100% cashback on recharging for Rs. 399.

All the Prime members are eligible to get the cashback and it will be in the form of discount vouchers that will have a value of Rs. 50. These vouchers can be used for top ups made in the future. Notably, the Jio Diwali offer will be available only between October 12 and October 18. On the whole, those who are eligible for the cashback will get eight vouchers of Rs. 50 each.

These can be redeemed for future recharges of Rs. 309 or above and add-ons of Rs. 91 or above. Only one voucher can be used at a time to avail the discount. The Jio users need to keep in mind that the issued vouchers can be redeemed after November 15.

Reliance Jio is extending the Diwali offer to the customers who have still have validity. For those users who have validity and recharge for Rs. 399 to get the 100% cashback, the recharge will be effective only after the expiry of the existing pack.

To refresh about the Rs. 399 plan, Jio will offer 1GB 4G data per day and unlimited voice calls and SMS for 84 days on recharging for Rs. 399. Notably, the daily FUP for data is 4G after which it the speed will drop to 128kbps.

In the tweet by Reliance Jio, it has been revealed that the new plans will be effective from October 19. This new recharge offer will be available via the Jio.com website, MyJio app, Jio Store outlets, Reliance Digital outlets, and the online and offline partners of the company.