Reliance Jio effect: TRAI may meet all telcos on July 21 to discuss minimum floor price

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is likely to meet all telcos on July 21 to discuss minimum floor price for voice and data tariff in the country, as it has been demanded by some operators.

It is expected that by implementing this could be an end to freebies in the market, PTI reported.

According to a PTI report, the TRAI is likely to ask telcos to explain their views on a minimum floor price for tariffs, and also the formulation or math for the fixing such a rate, the official said.

The report said that the regulator would also seek the rationale for the floor price demand.

The regulator has reportedly asked telecom operators also give a detailed presentation to support their arguments. "It is also expected to ask the telcos why an upper ceiling for tariffs is not similarly justified," the report said.

To recall, all operators in June this year have suggested telecom regulator to imposing a floor price for voice and data services

In fact TRAI, Chairman said "Some of the telcos raised the issue of operators offering below-cost tariffs to consumers, and said it could hurt the financials of the industry.

He added,"at the moment we have heard both the views..but how we move forward on this idea, that we will have to discuss among ourselves."

The regulator has all rights to fix the tariff rates.