Reliance Jio extends cashback offer until December 25

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio once again has extended the cashback offer until December 25. This the second time, the company has extended the validity of the cashback offer.

However, the company is offering same benefits.

Reliance Jio announced this special benefits for JIO PRIME customers include triple cashback of up to Rs. 2,599 on every recharge of Rs. 399 or above.

This includes instant cashback of up to Rs. 300 on every recharge by JIO's partner wallets including leading digital payment wallets like AmazonPay, AxisPay, FreeCharge, Mobikwik, PayTM and PhonePe and 100 percent cash back vouchers of JIO worth Rs 400 on every Jio tariff plan recharge of Rs 399 or above.

The company is also providing shopping experience through special vouchers from e-commerce partners which include AJIO, Yatra.com, and RelianceTrends.com. The AJIO voucher will get customers Rs 399 off on a minimum purchase of Rs. 1500 at ajio.com.

Similarly, Jio Prime customers can get a discount of Rs 1000 on all round-trip domestic flight tickets booked through yatra.com and a discount of Rs 500 on one-way tickets. Finally, shopping at reliancetrends.com entitles Jio Prime customers to an instant discount of Rs 500 for purchases worth Rs 1999 and above.

The Cashback redemption availability will be as follows:

The Jio cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 (Rs 50 x 8) will be provided instantly in MyJio, for redemption from 15th Nov 2017.

The instant cashback from partner wallets will be credited to user wallets instantly

The e-commerce vouchers will be available from 20th Nov 2017 onwards.