Reliance Jio Focusing On IoT Connectivity; Partners With MG Motors

Reliance Jio is expanding its reach to other sectors as it has joined hands with MG Motors. Besides, it is reportedly planning to bring its 5G services soon into the country. The telecom operator has already developed a 5G solution, which has cutting-edge technology and is cloud-native.

Reliance Jio And MG Motors Partnership: Check Details

Under this partnership, Reliance Jio will offer high-speed 4G networks connectivity to all who will buy the latest mid-sized SUV in the country. In addition, India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio will provide eSIM, Streaming solutions, and IoT services to MG Motor users.

It is important to note that MG Motors has invested a lot in software-driven products. Earlier, the company joined hands with Airtel and launched MG Hector in India, the first internet SUV. The car was connected to Airtel i-Smart Technology along with other connected features.

However, this development comes after a new report by Frost & Sullivan said that Airtel is leading the enterprise IoT segment in India.

Why Are Telecom Operators Moving Towards IoT Business?

It is worth noting that all three private telecom players Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea have launched their IoT platforms in the country. Vodafone-Idea was the first telecom operator that launched its IoT services and it has partnered with several sectors like logistics, automotive, and infrastructure.

In fact, it is looking for more partnerships in the same segment. In addition, the telecom operator is providing customized solutions to all firms.

The market research firm said that the IoT market in India is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8 percent in the next three years. The report also claims that the second largest telecom operator Airtel has more than 45 percent share in the segment.

Similarly, a recent study was done by a consulting firm Zinnov claims that the connected devices are expected to touch 2 billion this year in India. This clearly shows that there is a lot of scope for the telecom sector to increase their revenue shares, especially for Vodafone-Idea as it is eyeing ways to get money from all verticals it is operating.

