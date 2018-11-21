Reliance Jio GigaFiber list of special plans based on speed and volume

Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband is expected to launch by November and the Jio Fiber Preview Offer will start from January 2019. The preview offer will last till March 2019. It seems the company is all set to enter the broadband industry with a blast. Currently, the Jio GigaFiber are distributed under three main types, Special Plans, Speed Based Plans, and Volume Based Plans.

So here is the list of Jio GigaFiber plans on the basis of three categories.

Jio GigaFiber Special Plans

Basically, Special plans or Limited time plans are suitable for one who wants to enjoy the internet for a low cost.

Jio GigaFiber Special Plans Data Limit Speed Limit Total Validity Rs 500 300GB 50Mbps 30 Days Rs 750 450GB 50Mbps 30 Days Rs 999 600GB 100Mbps 30 Days Rs 1299 750GB 100Mbps 30 Days Rs 1500 900GB 100Mbps 30 Days

Jio GigaFiber Speed Based Plans

Jio GigaFiber Special Plans Speed Mbps Data Limit Price Total Validity 50Mbps Plan 50 2000GB Rs 1500 30 Days 100Mbps Plan 100 1000GB Rs 2000 30 Days 200Mbps Plan 200 750GB Rs 3500 30 Days 400Mbps Plan 400 500GB Rs 4000 30 Days 600Mbps Plan 600 300GB Rs 5500 30 Days

Jio GigaFiber Volume Based Plans

Jio GigaFiber Per Day Plans Speed Price Total Validity 5GB per Day Plan Unlimited Rs 1000 30 Days 10GB per Day Plan Unlimited Rs 2000 30 Days 20GB per Day Plan Unlimited Rs 3000 30 Days 40GB per Day Plan Unlimited Rs 4000 30 Days 60GB per Day Plan Unlimited Rs 5500 30 Days

So these are the Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband plan which you can avail once the company launch the services across the country. Registration for Jio GigaFiber is already up on Jio's official website. But before registering do check that the service is available in your location or not.

Jio GigaFiber installation is completely free. However, the security money will be charged from the user but the company will refund the money when the user wants to end the subscription. The welcome offer is provided for 90 days validity. In these 90 days, users can enjoy unlimited broadband service.

Also Read: Jio GigaFiber coverage area: List of cities eligible for the broadband service

Source