Reliance Jio GigaFiber list of special plans based on speed and volume

    Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband is expected to launch by November and the Jio Fiber Preview Offer will start from January 2019. The preview offer will last till March 2019. It seems the company is all set to enter the broadband industry with a blast. Currently, the Jio GigaFiber are distributed under three main types, Special Plans, Speed Based Plans, and Volume Based Plans.

    So here is the list of Jio GigaFiber plans on the basis of three categories.

    Jio GigaFiber Special Plans

    Basically, Special plans or Limited time plans are suitable for one who wants to enjoy the internet for a low cost.

    Jio GigaFiber Special PlansData LimitSpeed LimitTotal Validity
    Rs 500300GB50Mbps30 Days
    Rs 750450GB50Mbps30 Days
    Rs 999600GB100Mbps30 Days
    Rs 1299750GB100Mbps30 Days
    Rs 1500900GB100Mbps30 Days

    Jio GigaFiber Speed Based Plans

    Jio GigaFiber Special PlansSpeed MbpsData LimitPriceTotal Validity
    50Mbps Plan502000GBRs 150030 Days
    100Mbps Plan1001000GBRs 200030 Days
    200Mbps Plan200750GBRs 350030 Days
    400Mbps Plan400500GBRs 400030 Days
    600Mbps Plan600300GBRs 550030 Days

    Jio GigaFiber Volume Based Plans

    Jio GigaFiber Per Day PlansSpeedPriceTotal Validity
    5GB per Day PlanUnlimitedRs 100030 Days
    10GB per Day PlanUnlimitedRs 200030 Days
    20GB per Day PlanUnlimitedRs 300030 Days
    40GB per Day PlanUnlimitedRs 400030 Days
    60GB per Day PlanUnlimitedRs 550030 Days

    So these are the Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband plan which you can avail once the company launch the services across the country. Registration for Jio GigaFiber is already up on Jio's official website. But before registering do check that the service is available in your location or not.

     

    Jio GigaFiber installation is completely free. However, the security money will be charged from the user but the company will refund the money when the user wants to end the subscription. The welcome offer is provided for 90 days validity. In these 90 days, users can enjoy unlimited broadband service.

