Reliance Jio GigaFiber launch might delay beyond March

Reliance Jio has started teasing the Indian citizens about the launch of its upcoming services in India. The company is said to launch its Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) service across the country to 1,100 cities this year. Along with the telecom FTTH service the company is also bringing its DTH service for the subscribers which is the Reliance Jio GigaTV. These two services are expected to provide high-speed broadband and DTH connection at cheap rates. The company is looking forward to disrupting the industry again just like it did with the telecom industry.

It has been reported that the company has already started Reliance Jio GigaFiber services in some selected metro cities like Mumbai and Delhi. People in these cities are already started using the high-speed services form the past six-seven months after pilot testing in those regions. But for the rest of the country, the company is running into a problem, for last mile connectivity. Keeping all the problems and low pace development in Reliance Jio's GigaFiber project we can safely assume that the commercial launch of the service might be delayed beyond March. The Reliance Jio's latest services were set for March launch.

But don't worry there is a catch, the company has started rolling out "Area Ready for Sale" (RFS) for its GigaFiber. This project means that the Jio representatives of the company are reaching out to the authorities of the high rises and private homes seeling the permission for deployment. In the process, the company is reaching to both Multiple Dwelling Units (MDUs) and Single Dwelling Units (SDUs).

The company is also giving free Jio GigaFiber services in some selected location where it is finding it easy to deploy the service. Reliance Jio is offering 1100GB of data per month at 100Mbps speed for three months under Jio GigaFiber preview offer. Do note that the company is charging Rs 4,500 deposit which is refundable when the user deactivates the account.

