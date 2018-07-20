ENGLISH

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 99 plan for JioPhone users

Jio customers will also get a new Jio SIM with the JioPhone.

    Reliance Jio has launched a special JioPhone recharge plan under Monsoon Hungama on Friday.

    Under this offer, users will get unlimited voice & data for six months on paying the only Rs.594 at the time of activation.

    According to the telco, JioPhone users will also get an exchange bonus of 6GB data voucher, worth Rs 101.

    This takes the total data to 90 GB over 6 months, Jio said.

    "There are currently 2 JioPhone plans available: Rs 49 and Rs 153. The Rs.49 plan is a kind of trial plan with 1 GB monthly data, whereas our highest selling plan Rs 153 provides 1.5 GB of data/day. We realized that there are some users who may want lesser data and therefore must get the plan at a lower price. Hence we are introducing Rs 99 with unlimited free voice, 0.5GB data/day and 300 SMS for 28 days. This will reduce the monthly spends straight away by nearly 50 percent," the company said.

    The company has also revealed terms and condition of the JioPhone Hungama Offer and as part of the offer users can get Jiophone will get Rs 501, additionally, it is also a 100 percent refundable security deposit at the end of three years, thereby making the JioPhone effectively free.

    Jio also said that this Rs 501 offer can be availed instantly at the retail point, on exchanging any old 2G/3G/4G (non-VOLTE) phone.

    However, customers should ensure that the old phone that is being exchanged must be in working condition and with charger.

    Furthermore, Jio customers will also get a new Jio SIM with the JioPhone

    For those customers who want to retain their existing number can also do so by opting for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). Once the MNP to Jio is complete, the customer can proceed for Monsoon Hungama exchange offer, Jio informed further.

    To recall, JioPhone will be equipped with the world's most popular apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Google Maps, the JioPhone is redefining the way India accesses education, entertainment, information and other important services.

