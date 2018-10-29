Reliance Jio is back with 8GB free data as Jio Celebration Pack

Reliance Jio is once again back with a free data offer for its subscribers. If you remember last month the company has announced that users will receive 16GB data as a part of its 2nd-anniversary celebration. Later the company has offered its first voucher with 2GB data per day, with the validity of 4 days. Now the second voucher of the 8GB free pack is here.

The second voucher will also come in the same format as the earlier one, the data will be credited to the users within October 2018. You can also keep an eye on your usage with the help of MyJio app. Moreover, you can also call 1299 toll-free number to confirm via SMS, if you have received Jio Celebration data add-on pack or not.

Just to recall, last month the company has joined hands with Cadbury Dairy Milk to offer 1GB free data to users. The subscribers were supposed to uploading a photo of an empty Dairy Milk wrapper on MyJio app. The company has also introduced Diwali offer which it has came up with a plan of Rs 1,699 with 547GB free data for a year along with unlimited voice calls.

This plan comes with a 100% cashback offer. The cashback is applicable on the Jio prepaid plans priced starting Rs. 149. It will let users get cashback in the form of vouchers valid until the end of this year. The vouchers will come in form of gift vouchers and gift cards of Bookmyshow, Google Play, Cleartrip and Google.

Also, hard disks from Western Digital, Seagate and Sony, tablets from Samsung and Lenovo and Xiaomi and Samsung smartphones cannot be purchased using these vouchers.