Reliance Jio IUC Plans To Offer Better Data Benefits Than Data Vouchers News oi-Karan Sharma

After the price hike of prepaid tariff in the country, the prepaid portfolios of the telecom operators is looking similar. However, Reliance Jio still manages to stand out by charging IUC from its users. If a user has exhausted their non-Jio minutes then they have to pay 6 paise per minute for making calls to other networks. This is the reason why the telco offers low priced telecom plans.

However, the same situation can be faced when data FUP limit gets exhausted. Usually, we head to the My Jio app and make an addition data top recharge from data voucher section. But, what if we will tell that there is a better option to recharge your data.

Usually, when you open the Reliance Jio prepaid recharge option you can see IUC talk time recharges and data top-ups as well which starts from Rs. 11 for 400MB. However, the IUC Talktime voucher starts from Rs. 10 on the first look it seems that it is just a normal plan which comes with Talktime. But when you click on view details then you will get to know that the voucher also ships with complimentary 1GB data which is cheaper than the data top-up plan.

This means if you are running out of data then all you need to do is to make an IUC Talktime recharge. The normal data top-up voucher charges Rs. 21 for 1GB data, but if you are doing a Talktime recharge of Rs. 10 which is half of the price of data top-up then you are getting Talktime along with 1GB data bonus.

Moreover, the company is offering this benefit not only with Rs. 10 IUC Talktime voucher. Reliance Jio is offering data bonus with all the UIC Talktime vouchers. Rs. 10 recharger comes with 1GB data benefit, Rs. 20 offers 2GB data, Rs. 50 offers 5GB data bonus, Rs. 100 offers 10GB data benefit. The Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 UIC Talktime vouchers offer the highest data benefits with 50GB and 100GB respectively.

Best Mobiles in India