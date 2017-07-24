Reliance Jio to launch fixed line services: Mukesh Ambani

After giving jitters to telecom operators, Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio is all set to launch fixed line services, yes you heard it right, as the company has announced the same at 40th annual general.

Ambani said that "In next level, we're very focused in terms of giving fixed line connectivity to both home and enterprise."

He said that "Jio is targeting to expand its wireless network to cover 99 per cent of the country's population in the next 12 months which will make sure that the 4G coverage in the country is more than the 2G one.

To support the enhanced coverage, we are also expanding our physical distribution network across India. We will soon have over 10,000 Jio offices, across every city and tehsil town of India. These offices will service our sales channel partners and over ten lakh physical retail outlets that sell Jio services. In addition, we will integrate with all major e-commerce platforms."

Ambani further added that, in less than 170 days, more than 100 million customers signed up for Jio's services. On an average, Jio added the customers per second every single day. This was the fastest adoption of any technology service, anywhere in the world. Faster than even Facebook, WhatsApp and Skype."

He pointed out that, in just 6 months of Jio's launch, data consumption in India went from 20 crores GB to 120 crore GB per month and has been multiplying ever since. Now, Jio customers alone are consuming over 125 crore GB of data every month, including 165 crore hours of high-speed video every month, making Jio the largest mobile video network and India has overtaken USA and China in mobile data usage.

Before Jio's launch, India was 155th in the world in mobile broadband penetration. Now India is number one in mobile data consumption and well on its way to becoming the number one in mobile broadband penetration, in the coming months."