Reliance Jio launches Happy New Year 2018 plan

Reliance Jio which is known for giving jitters to incumbents has come up with another offer i.e Happy New year 2018, under which the company is providing 2 GB high-speed 4G data per day.

The telco has launched two new 4G plans that offer 1/2GB data per day, along with free voice, unlimited SMS and subscription to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days at Rs 199 and 2 GB high speed 4G data per day plus unlimited SMS and access to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days at Rs 299.

"The MRP 199 plan provides free voice, unlimited data (1.2 GB high-speed 4G data per day), unlimited SMS and subscription to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days. For high data users, the MRP 299 plan offers free voice, unlimited data (2 GB high-speed 4G data per day), unlimited SMS and access to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days," Jio said.

Other offers under the new plan start with Rs 399, under which Jio offers 1GB data per day for 70 days that means 70GB data. For Rs 459, users will get 1GB data per day over 84 days, while at Rs 499, a total of 91GB for 91 days and at Rs 509 plan to get 2GB data per day over 49 days.

Meanwhile, the company has extended the cashback offer until December 25. And this the second time, the company has extended the validity of the cashback offer.

Reliance Jio announced this special benefits for JIO PRIME customers include triple cashback of up to Rs. 2,599 on every recharge of Rs. 399 or above.