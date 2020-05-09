ENGLISH

    Reliance Jio Launches New Work From Home Annual Plans; Offering 33% More Value

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has announced the launch of new plans for its prepaid subscribers. The firm has launched an annual prepaid plan, where it is offering 33 percent more value than other players. The new plan is priced at Rs. 2,399.

    Reliance Jio Launches New Work From Home Annual Plans

     

    Under this new plan, users will get 2GB data per day. Besides, the operator has launched three more add-on packs that ship data only. These packs have been designed for people who are working from home. Jio said, "Value-for-money plan for high-data users as plans that cost-effectively Rs. 200/month only."

    Reliance Jio Annual Prepaid Plan: Details

    The newly launched annual plan of Rs. 2,399 ships with 2GB data per day for 365 days. It includes unlimited calling and message for the entire period. However, the telco has not shared any FUP limit on the plan.

    On the other hand, both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea plans are providing 1.5GB data, unlimited calls, and SMS. These plans are priced at Rs. 2,398 and Rs. 2399, respectively. Jio's another annual plan of Rs. 2,121, where it is offering 1.5GB data per day for 336 days.

    This plan also provides unlimited calls on the same network. The company is offering only 12,000 minutes for calling other networks. These plans also provide access to Jio apps like JioCinema, JioNews, and many more.

    Reliance Jio Add-On Packs: Details

    Apart from that, Reliance Jio has introduced three new add-on packs. These packs are providing extra data on the existing plans. These plans are available at Rs. 51, Rs. 201, and Rs. 251.

     

    The Rs. 151 add-on pack is providing 30GB data, while Rs. 201 is offering 40GB data extra on the existing plans. Lastly, there's a pack of Rs. 251, where you get 50GB data. In fact, the company is offering the same plan which provides 2GB data per day for 51 days.

    Earlier, the company revised five add-on packs to offer double data benefits. Those plans are now available at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 31, Rs. 51, and Rs. 301. These updated packs are now offering 0.8 GB, 1GB, 2GB, 6GB, and 12 GB data benefits along with calling minutes.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 13:21 [IST]
    X