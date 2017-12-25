Reliance Jio launches surprise cashback plan

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio today announced that it will provide "surprise cashback" to its users. The telco is offering cashback of up to Rs 3300 on recharges of Rs 399 and above.

This cashback will be in the form of Rs 400 MyJio cashback vouchers, up to Rs 300 instant cashback vouchers from wallets and up to Rs 2,600 discount vouchers from e-commerce players and it will be effective on recharges before January 15, 2018.

The company has already announced two new monthly plans of Rs 199 and Rs 299 offering up to 2GB of daily data.

Meanwhile, Akash Ambani recently said that Jio has touched 160 million in its first year of commercial operation.

Reliance Industries celebrated 40 years of group's existence and 85th birth anniversary of its founder Dhirubhai Ambani on Saturday, where RIL, Charman Mukesh Ambani shared his five point dream that he would like Reliance to achieve: to be among the top 20 companies in the world; become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India; become a leading global producer of innovative new materials; Jio to digitally transform the nation in entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education and healthcare; and Reliance and Jio to be even a stronger partner to our nation so that India can become a global super power.

Can Reliance be among the top 20 companies in the world? Yes we can... and yes we will," he said. Ambani added that in the coming decades, the world will see a transition from fossil fuels to clean, green and renewable energy sources.

Jio has the opportunity to digitally reinvent... with artificial intelligence and blockchain... all sectors of the Indian economy... whether it is entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education or healthcare.Can Jio be the first company to transform an entire nation in each one of these sectors? Yes, we can... and we will.

The function was attended by more than 50,000 staff and families of Reliance Industries Limited and its group companies.