    Reliance Jio Launches Two Cheap Prepaid Plans Only For JioPhone Users

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio already has a list of long-term prepaid plans for their JioPhone users and now the company has come up with two new 'Shorter Validity' plans. Jio has launched the Rs. 49 and Rs.69 prepaid plans which come with off-net minutes and with a validity of 14 days. Both the plans are already up for recharge. However, do note that these offers are only available for JioPhone users.

    Reliance Jio Rs. 49 And Rs. 69 Prepaid Plan Benefits

    The Rs. 49 prepaid plan is not a new plan because the company used to offer this plan until last December. Jio removed this plan after the tariff hike in December 2019. Reliance Jio Rs. 49 recharge plan offers unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 250 minutes for Jio-to-other networks, 2GB 4G data and 25 SMSes for 14 days. The benefits of the new plan are similar to the previous one, but the company has slashed the validity by 50 per cent, earlier it uses to offer a validity of 30 days.

    On the other hand, Rs. 69 prepaid plan ships with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 250 minutes to non-Jio networks, 25 SMSes, and 7GB of 4G data for a validity of 14 days. JioPhone users can recharge your Jio number with the newly launched plans via MyJio app and third-party apps like Phone Pe, Paytm, Google Pay, and a lot more.

    Meanwhile, if you are looking for something with better validity then you can also opt for the Rs. 75 prepaid plans which ships with benefits like Jio-to-Jio unlimited voice calls, 500 minutes for non-Jio networks, 50 SMSes, and 100MB data per day with a validity of 28 days. JioPhone users can also opt for the Rs. 125 which offers 500 non-Jio calling minutes, 300 SMSes, and 500MB daily data for 28 days.

     
    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 15:45 [IST]
