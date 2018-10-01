Reliance Jio long-term prepaid plans offer up to 750GB data a year

Reliance Jio 4G service created history in India with its affordable tariff plans. Any prepaid plan from the telco offers unlimited data with daily limits on the speed and truly unlimited voice calls. Also, the company offers 100 SMS per day and unlimited access to the Jio suite of apps by means of bundled subscriptions.

When it comes to the data benefits, the telco offers 1.5GB of data to up to a whopping 5GB of data per day. And, the other benefits remain the same. So basically, the Jio tariff plans differ in terms of the daily data benefits and validity. Without further ado, let's take a look at the different long-term prepaid plans offered by Jio.

Jio Rs. 999 plan

The Rs. 999 plan from Jio is the most affordable long-term plan from the telco. It offers 60GB of 4G data for a period of 90 days. After using up the high-speed data, there will be access to the data but the speed will drop down to 64kbps. The highlight of this plan is that there is no daily data limit and users are free to use all the 60GB of data in one day. On an average, this plan offers 666MB a day and per month cost comes up to Rs. 333.

Jio Rs. 1,999 plan

This plan from the telco offers 125GB of data without any daily usage limit. The validity of this plan is 180 days and there is flexibility to use as much data as needed (without exceeding 125GB) in one day. The cost per month comes up to Rs. 333 and the data benefit per day is 694MB.

Jio Rs. 4,999 plan

Reliance Jio Rs. 4,999 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 360 days and offers 350GB of high-speed 4G data. This plan also doesn't offer any restrictions on the daily data usage. It comes to around Rs. 416 per month and offers 972MB of data per day.

Jio Rs. 9,999 plan

The Rs. 9,999 is the most expensive long-term plan from Jio. This one offers 750GB of data for a period of 360 days. Notably, the plan offers Rs. 833 worth benefits per month and the average data benefit per day is 2.08GB. And, like the other three plans, this one also offers flexibility in using the data.