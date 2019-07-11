ENGLISH

    Reliance Jio Maintains Lead Over Airtel, Vodafone Idea in AGR for March Quarter: TRAI

    According to a data from TRAI, Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio maintained its lead over other service providers in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for the quarter ended (QE) March-19 at about Rs. 9,839 crores.

    Reliance Jio Maintains Lead Over Airtel, Vodafone Idea in AGR

     

    Vodafone India's largest telecom service provider by subscriber base, with AGR of Rs 7,133.4 crore, and Bharti Airtel registered an 8 percent decline in its AGR at Rs 5,920.2 crore during the same quarter.

    TRAI said access services contributed 72.62 percent of the total Adjusted Gross Revenue of telecom services. In Access services, Gross Revenue, Adjusted Gross Revenue License Fee and Pass-Through Charge increased by 0.29 percent, 0.10 percent, 0.46 percent, 0.60 percent respectively.

    Market Share In Terms Of Internet Subscribers

    Jio also holds the top position with 48.17 percent of market share in terms of internet subscribers followed by Vodafone Idea Ltd with 22.98 percent at the quarter ended (QE) March-19.

    Bharti Airtel held the third position in respect of internet subscribers with a market share of 22.41 percent.

    Out of a total of 332 internet service providers, top 10 Service Provider together hold 99.47 percent of total internet subscriber base during the same period.

    Telephone Subscribers in India

    Moreover, the number of telephone subscribers in India declined from 1,197.87 million at the end of December-18 to 1,183.51 million at the end of March-19, registering a decline rate of 1.20 percent over the previous quarter.

    This reflects year-on-year (Y-O-Y) decline rate of 1.88 percent over the same quarter of last year

    However, with a net decline of 14.19 million subscribers during the quarter, total wireless (GSM+ LTE + CDMA) subscriber base declined from 1,176.00 million to 1,161.81 million during the same period, registering a decline rate of 1.21 percent over the previous quarter.

    The data also pointed out that the gross revenue (GR) and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the telecom service sector for the March 2019 quarter stood at Rs 58,414 crore and Rs 35,932 crore, respectively.

     

    The data issued by the telecom regulator clearly shows that Reliance Jio the new player in the sector is leading in all segments.

    Read More About: reliance jio airtel vodafone
    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2019
