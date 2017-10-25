Reliance Jio may increase tariffs in January 2018: Goldman Sachs

According to the new report by US-based brokerage firm Goldman Sachs, Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio is likely to increase tariffs in January 2018 and may continue the same for few months.

The firm said that Jio is expected to reduce its validity period of the Rs 309 offer to 28 days from 49 days by 2018.

Meanwhile, it expects that India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel will be in an enviable position to grab market share and grow profits.

However, there are chances that Airtel's home broadband and enterprise may feel some pressure as the former is planning to enter the enterprise segment.

"In our bear case, where we assume a decline in Bharti's home broadband revenues in FY18/FY19, slower growth in enterprise, and continued price competition in wireless for another few quarters," analyst said.

To recall, Jio has recently updated its tariff plan.

Earlier, there were two offers for postpaid users ie Rs 309 plan in which the customers received 60GB of data per month and a Rs 509 plan which offered 120GB of for the same duration.

But now the company has come up with five different plans which start from Rs 309 to Rs 999

Under the new offer, users will get 30GB of 4G data per month at Rs 309, at 409 plan, Jio is providing 20GB data for a month without any kind of daily limit, Rs 509 plan,is now offering 60GB of data per month but will have 2GB of data limit per day, Rs 799 plan, the users will be provided with 90GB of data, with a daily cap at 3GB per day. While Rs 999 offer, which will provide 60GB of data.