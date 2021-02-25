Reliance Jio Might Set Up Data Center With $950 Crore Investment In Uttar Pradesh News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to construct a data center in Uttar Pradesh. The telecom operator is likely to invest $950 crore to power its renewable energy plant. This development comes soon after Reliance Jio comes as the fifth strongest company in the world.

For setting up a data center in Uttar Pradesh, the Government has allocated a 20-acre plot to Reliance Jio, and the project is expected to cost close to Rs. 7,000 crore. "The center will consist of six interconnected data center buildings offering 30,000 racks capacity and 200MW of power. It is expected to generate thousands of job opportunities in the IT (information technology) sector," Sidharth Nath Singh, who is heading the MSME and textile in the Uttar Pradesh Government was quoted Mint.

Reliance Jio did not confirm the development, but the data center update comes at that time when Government wants to enhance the digital economy to $1 trillion by 2025. Furthermore, the Government data said that so far the country has installed 375MW power capacity for the data centers, which might increase by 2025. In fact, there are high chances that there is a $4.9 billion investment opportunity in setting up the data centers in the country.

"With an aim to take UP to an unprecedented level, the Adityanath government has embarked on a mission to make it a $1 trillion economy by 2024. To achieve this target, the state has identified 5 sectors-infrastructure development, industry, agriculture, urban development, and service sectors," Singh added further.

For the unaware, Reliance Jio wants to capture 50 percent of the telecom sector alongside 500 million customers, so the plans for setting up a data center in the country will help in data localization, which is likely to consolidate its position in the telecom sector and will give an opportunity to fulfill its dream.

