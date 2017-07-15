Reliance Jio moves to Bombay High Court against Airtel, Ookla: Report

The battle between telcos is not going to end soon as, Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has moved Bombay High Court against India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel and speed tester Ookla for running advertisements which claim the former is the country's fastest network, ET reported.

According to the report, Jio says that it has lost reputation and money on the campaign that amounts to the conspiracy, defamation, and breach of trust, among others.

"The former has also asked for trial under Sections 204, 406, 420, 465, 499 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code and if proved it can lead to fine, a few years imprisonment or both," the report further added.

We are amazed at the continued frivolous and baseless complaints made against Airtel by Reliance Jio: Spokesperson Bharti Airtel, this information has come from a user on Twitter - Sanjay Bafna.

To recall, Jio has filed a complaint against Airtel and Ookla in Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) for claiming that it is the fastest network.

Jio also states, "the claim of Airtel that it is India's fastest network is false, misleading and incorrect."

Jio has also sent a legal notice to Ookla, the broadband testing and network diagnostic application that has rated Airtel as India's fastest mobile network.

In fact ASCI has asked Airtel to withdraw the advertisement.