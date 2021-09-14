Reliance Jio Offering 100MB Data Per Day And Unlimited Calling With New Pack News oi-Priyanka Dua

After removing two affordable packs from its website and app, Reliance Jio has introduced a new pack for JioPhone users. The new plan comes under the all-in plans segment and is priced at Rs. 75, where users will get data and calling benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs. 75 Prepaid Pack: Here Are All Details

The JioPhone pack of Rs. 75 is providing unlimited calling, 100MB data per day to all networks. It includes 50 messages per day and Jio applications, such as JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCloud, JioNews, and JioCinema. Besides, this pack also ships an additional 200MB of data without an extra cost.

The other JioPhone plans are priced at Rs. 125, Rs. 155, Rs. 185, and Rs. 749. This means the company is providing five plans, where the second pack of Rs. 125 offers 0.5GB per day, unlimited calling, 300 messages, JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud for 28 days.

The third pack of Rs. 155 plan offers 28GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 28 days. This pack also offers Jio apps access, including JioCloud, JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, and JioSecurity.

The Rs. 185 JioPhone pack is providing 2GB of data every day, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling. It includes Jio apps access for 28 days. The high-end plan of Rs. 749 offers all benefits for 336 days. It includes 2GB of data, unlimited calling, 50 messages, unlimited calling, and access to all Jio applications.

Reliance Jio Removes Rs. 39 and Rs. 69 Plans: Check Details

This new pack comes two weeks after Jio removed two JioPhone packs. The first pack of Rs. 39 used to offer 100 MB data for 14 days. This pack also ships unlimited calling for the same period. The Rs. 69 pack used to provide 7GB of data for 14 days.

It is worth noting that due to affordable packs Reliance Jio is leading the telecom sector with 441 million customers, while Airtel that is operating for more than 20 years is nowhere close to the new telecom operator. In addition, Reliance Jio is very active in terms of making changes in the plans.

