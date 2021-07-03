Reliance Jio Offering 5GB Data Under Emergency Data Loan Facility: Here's How To Avail It News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to retain its users, Reliance Jio announced the launch of new services. The telecom operator has launched an Emergency Data Loan facility, which will allow users to avail data instantly on loan. Under this new initiative, users are allowed to avail 5GB of data on loan; however, they have to pay later.

Reliance Jio Emergency Loan Facility

Notably, the facility does not provide you 5GB of data together. In fact, Jio allows its users to take 1GB of data at the cost of Rs. 11. Any user is allowed to take a maximum of 5GB of data from Reliance Jio, which means users have to pay Rs. 55 for the data.

The company said that to avail the benefit of the same offer, users must have an active pack. Data that have been taken from the company will expire once your active data pack expires. However, to get the data on loan, users have to follow these packs.

Reliance Jio Emergency Data Loan: Steps To Get It

Step 1: You have to open the MyJio application on your phone and check the menu on the page. If you don't have Jio App, then download it on your phone.

Step 2: Now, you have to tap on the Emergency Data Loan facility.

Step 3: Then, click on the proceed on the emergency data loan option.

Step 4: Select the emergency data option and click on Activate Now to avail the benefit of data.

Step 5: Now, the emergency data loan facility is activated. Subscribers can also clear the loan via the company's application.

New Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan

This development comes soon after the company launched five packs under no daily limit packs. These packs are priced at Rs. 127, Rs. 247, Rs. 447, Rs. 597, and Rs. 2,397 respectively. These packs are valid for 15 days, 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, and 365 days.

This new benefit from Reliance Jio seems good as these telcos offer services to low-end income users who don't have enough money to recharge their numbers due to lockdown and the second wave of the COVID-19.

