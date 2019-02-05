Reliance Jio offers double data benefits on Samsung Galaxy M users

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has announced the launch of 'Jio Samsung Galaxy M Series Offer.

Under this new offer, the company is providing double data benefits on Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. This new offer is valid from February 5, 2019, and the double data benefit will be available can only be availed on Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid recharges from Jio.

The Rs.198 plan is providing 2GB data per day while the Rs 299 plan offers 3GB daily data at present but with this offer, a user will get 4GB and 6GB data.

The new launched M - Series comes with features such as the dual camera with ultra-wide lens, long-lasting battery, high-performance processors and a new Samsung Experience UX.

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 are available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com.

The Galaxy M20 will be priced at Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 3GB+32GB variant will cost Rs.10,990. Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs. 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB.

Galaxy M20 comes with an FHD+ 6.3" FHD+ infinity-V display, while Galaxy M10 has an HD 6.2" HD+ infinity-V display ensuring truly immersive viewing experience.

Both Galaxy M20 and M10 come with Widevine L1 certification for seamless streaming of HD content through popular apps.

Samsung has packed a powerful 5000 mAh battery in Galaxy M20. It has type C fast charging feature ensures 3X speed as compared to the normal charging, thanks to the 15W in-box charger.

Galaxy M20 is powered by Exynos 7904 octa-core processor while Galaxy M10 is powered by Exynos 7870 octa-core processor.

Galaxy M20 comes with fingerprint as well as Face Unlock features to enhance consumers' security. Galaxy M10 comes with face recognition unlock feature