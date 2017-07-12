Reliance Jio offers new tariff plans

Reliance Jio the newest telco in the country has announced that Prime Members can enjoy unlimited services for 3 months with Rs 399 Plan. The earlier launched Rs 309 plan will provide two months of unlimited Jio services.

The new set of plan benefits will be available from 11th July and will be applicable for all new as well as existing subscribers.

As part of these unlimited benefit, customers can enjoy 1GB Data per day at 4G speed followed by unlimited at 128 kbps, unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls and unlimited national SMS.

"Over and above the Prime exclusive plans, Jio is introducing new Every Day More Value (EDMV) plans. These plans will provide 20 percent more value than competitors' best plans," the company said.

Jio further said that "Earlier this year, in the month of March, we have introduced PRIME membership program. Millions of customers enrolled into this membership. These founding members will also be special and they will continue to get industry-leading tariffs and with the introduction of EDMV plans ."