Reliance Jio Partners With 22 Foreign Airlines To Offer In Flight Tariff Plans

After launching five postpaid plans, Reliance Jio has joined hands with 22 foreign airlines to offer in-flight internet connectivity to passengers. The telecom operator has now come under those companies that got a license from the government to offer in-flight connectivity.

The telecom operator has also launched three plans for onboard connectivity in the country. The telecom operator has launched in flight plans between Rs. 499 to Rs. 999. These plans are valid for one day and offer several benefits.

"(These plans are) applicable for 22 partner airlines... Data and SMS services are available in all our partner airlines. However, voice services are available only in select Airlines. Incoming calls are not allowed on these packs. Incoming SMS is free. Usage entitlements are applicable only for Inflight communications. Data speed may vary from airline to airline," the Jio website said.

Reliance Jio Inflight Plans: Details

The company is offering three plans and that are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 999. These plans are valid for one day and offer 250MB, 500MB, and 1GB data. These packs are also offering 100 minutes for outgoing calls and 100 messages. Notably, these plans are not offering any incoming facility.

Furthermore, the telecom operator has joined hands with 22 airlines, including TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines, Aer Lingus, Alitalia, Uzbekistan Airways, Air Serbia EVA Air, Kuwait Airways, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Singapore Airlines, SWISS, Asiana Airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Egypt Air, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro wings, and Virgin Atlantic.

For the unaware, Vistara is the only Indian airline that is offering connectivity in its Boeing 787 Dreamliners and soon it will launch its services in Airbus A321s. The company has recently launched this inflight services and it is free to all passengers. But, soon the Tata Group will launch tariff plans for its services. Notably, these packs are available in both prepaid and postpaid segments.

