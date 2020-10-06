Reliance Jio Partners With USP Studios To Offer Kids Content News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to attract kids towards its platform, Reliance Jio has joined hands with content creator USP studios to offer content. Under this partnership, the company is offering eight apps, such as Top Nursery Rhymes, Kids Channel India, Bob The Train, Little Treehouse Rhymes, Kids First, Kids TV India, Junior Squad Kid Songs, and Farmees Nursery Rhymes.

USP studios' application is available in English and regional languages. For the unaware, USP studios are offering its services to 130 million along with 2.5 billion page views every month. The company is producing original and animated characters.

"Through this partnership, we are sure that parents will have a new way to keep their kids engaged and make screen time more meaningful with content that is educative and enriching," Akash Ambani said.

Furthermore, this partnership will allow kids to watch Bob The Train, Supremes, Boom Buddies, Little Treehouse, Farmees, Junior Squad, and Baby Toot Toot. It is worth noting that the content from USP studios is also available on YouTube and it is a leading OTT platform.

Infibeam Partners With Reliance Jio To Offer Payment Services

Meanwhile, the e-commerce website Infibeam Avenues partners with Reliance Jio to use the payment platform. The new development comes after the company receives contact from the government e-marketplace.

"In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement with Jio Platforms Limited and its affiliates ("JPL"), to license, customize, maintain and access our Enterprise E-commerce Software and Payments Platform for their business use," the company said in a BSE filing.

It also has a platform called BuildaBazzar, (B2B platform) which largely takes care of large companies and the government. The partnership will allow JioMart to run its services through the Infibeam platform.

