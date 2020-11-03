Reliance Jio Partnership Might Help Netflix To Increase Subscribers Base In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

The tie-up between telecom operators and OTT platforms is beneficial for both as it increases their revenue and subscriber share. Similarly, Reliance Jio's tie-up with Netflix is expected to help the latter to gain 4.6 million customers by the end of this year.

Notably, Airtel is not offering Netflix subscriptions with its packs and if we talk about Jio, then this benefit is available on only postpaid plans. Meanwhile, a new report by a research firm Media Partners Asia said that the popular OTT platform wants to increase up to Rs. 372 per month. Notably, Netflix reported Rs. 923.7 crore in the third quarter of this calendar year.

Let's Talk About The Reliance JioPostpaid Plans That Ships Netflix Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs. 399 Postpaid Plan: Reliance Jio postpaid plans start from Rs. 399 is offering 75GB data, data rollover up to 200GB, unlimited calling, and messages benefits. It also includes a subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs. 599 Postpaid Plan: This plan is offering 100GB data, 200GB data, messages, and unlimited calling. It also includes access to Jio apps, such as Jio News, Jio Movies, and more. This plan is also offering an additional SIM card.

Reliance Jio Rs. 799 Postpaid Plan: Jio is providing 150GB data, 200GB data rollover facility, SMS, unlimited calling, and Jio apps. This plan is also offering two SIM cards for family members.

Reliance Jio Rs. 999 Postpaid Plan: This pack of Jio is providing 200GB data. This plan is also offering a 500GB data rollover facility, message, unlimited calling, and message benefits. This plan is also offering Jio apps. This plan is also offering three SIM cards.

Reliance Jio Rs. 1,499 Postpaid Plan: Lastly, this plan is offering 300GB data, 500GB data rollover benefit, unlimited calling, and message benefits along with a subscription to Jio apps.

Best Mobiles in India