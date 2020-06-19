Reliance Jio Plans With 84GB Data Under Rs. 500 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has a vast range of tariff plans in its list, which ships 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB, 3GB data per day. Besides, the company has long-term, ISD, 4G data voucher, International roaming, and many more packs.

In fact, the company has garnered 36 percent market share with the help of these packs. In addition, the operator is all set to capture half of the telecom market soon, and these plans are likely to play an important role. In that way, we will tell you about some that will offer 84GB under Rs. 500. Let's have a look.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Of Rs. 349: Validity And Benefits

Let's start with Rs. 349. This plan is specially designed for users who are looking for more data at affordable prices. The Rs. 349 is valid for 28 days, and it ships 3GB data per day along with unlimited calling on the same network. It also provides 1,000 minutes for the other network, 100 messages, and a complimentary subscription to Reliance Jio applications.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan of Rs. 399: Validity And Benefits

The other plan on this list is available at Rs. 399, where you get 1.5GB data per day for 56 days. This pack includes Jio to Jio free calling along with 2,000 calling minutes to non-Jio users. It also provides 100 messages per day for the entire validity along with a complimentary subscription.

Airtel is also offering two plans under Rs. 500, where users are getting 84GB data for 28 days and 56 days. The plans are priced at Rs. 398 and Rs. 399, which ships 3GB data and 1.5GB data per day. These plans offer unlimited calling on all networks, which is again the most attractive thing. Apart from that, you will get 100 messages and a free subscription of the Airtel Xstream app along with Zee5 access. If we compare Jio and Airtel plans, then Jio plans are good if you are looking for data and if you want both calling and, then you can go for Airtel plans.

Best Mobiles in India