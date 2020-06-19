ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance Jio Plans With 84GB Data Under Rs. 500

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has a vast range of tariff plans in its list, which ships 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB, 3GB data per day. Besides, the company has long-term, ISD, 4G data voucher, International roaming, and many more packs.

    Reliance Jio Plans With 84GB Data Under Rs. 500

     

    In fact, the company has garnered 36 percent market share with the help of these packs. In addition, the operator is all set to capture half of the telecom market soon, and these plans are likely to play an important role. In that way, we will tell you about some that will offer 84GB under Rs. 500. Let's have a look.

    Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Of Rs. 349: Validity And Benefits

    Let's start with Rs. 349. This plan is specially designed for users who are looking for more data at affordable prices. The Rs. 349 is valid for 28 days, and it ships 3GB data per day along with unlimited calling on the same network. It also provides 1,000 minutes for the other network, 100 messages, and a complimentary subscription to Reliance Jio applications.

    Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan of Rs. 399: Validity And Benefits

    The other plan on this list is available at Rs. 399, where you get 1.5GB data per day for 56 days. This pack includes Jio to Jio free calling along with 2,000 calling minutes to non-Jio users. It also provides 100 messages per day for the entire validity along with a complimentary subscription.

    Airtel is also offering two plans under Rs. 500, where users are getting 84GB data for 28 days and 56 days. The plans are priced at Rs. 398 and Rs. 399, which ships 3GB data and 1.5GB data per day. These plans offer unlimited calling on all networks, which is again the most attractive thing. Apart from that, you will get 100 messages and a free subscription of the Airtel Xstream app along with Zee5 access. If we compare Jio and Airtel plans, then Jio plans are good if you are looking for data and if you want both calling and, then you can go for Airtel plans.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 20:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X