Reliance Jio Posts Q4 Results: Profit Grows To Rs. 3,508 Crores; APRU Declines To Rs. 138

Reliance Jio has managed to post a net profit of Rs. 3,508 crores in the last quarter of the last financial year. The telco posted a net profit of Rs. 2,379 crores in the Q4 FY 20, which means Jio has managed to increase its profit by 47.5 percent in the last quarter of 2020-21.

Besides, the telecom operator announced that 15.6 million new users joined its platform during the quarter and now, its subscriber base stood at 426.2 million. Notably, Reliance Jio added 37.9 million users during the entire financial year, which is again the largest number of additions by any telecom operator in India.

Reliance Jio Average Revenue Per User In January-March Quarter

However, its average revenue per user (ARPU) fell to Rs. 138 in Q4 from Rs. 151 in the December quarter. "Arpu should see about 8 percent quarter-on-quarter moderation as IUC fell to zero from January 2021 (from six paise per minute) for all operators, impacting Jio's Arpu by Rs. 12-14, and because of a lower number of days during the quarter," Morgan Stanley said in a report.

Reliance Jio states that the average data consumption stood at 13.3GB data per month, which is lower than India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel 16.7GB data per month. The total voice traffic was 103,290 crore minutes, which is 17.9 percent higher than the December quarter. The operator also said that the average call consumption stood at 823 million per month during the same period.

Moreover, Reliance Jio posted Rs. 8,573 crores Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) during the same period. Coming to the entire of the EBITDA, then Reliance Jio managed to post Rs. 32,359 crores and its net profit stood at Rs. 12,537 crores.

It is worth noting that Reliance Jio has recently launched a new JioPhone offer to increase its user base to 500 million by the end of this year. However, Reliance Jio strategy head Anshuman Thakur said that the company is also planning to bring more offers and benefits for its customers, which means that Jio and Google might soon launch its 4G smartphone in the country.

