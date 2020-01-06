Reliance Jio Prepaid Voucher Offering 1GB Data For Rs. 2.46 News oi-Karan Sharma

Reliance Jio entered the telecom industry back in 2015 and dominated the entire sector with its cheap data plans. The company has entered the fourth year of its operation in the country. Recently, the company hiked the tariff as per TRAI guidelines, even after that it is one of the best telcos to offer cheaper prepaid-plans with data and voice calling benefits. The company is offering 1.5GB daily data to users at Rs. 199 plan, where the other companies are charging Rs. 249.

Now, Reliance Jio also has the Rs. 251 prepaid recharge which will provide 2GB additional data on top of the existing plan. This prepaid-voucher comes with a validity of 51 days. If you are a data-savvy and need more than 1GB per day then this can be the best-prepaid recharge you can opt for.

Reliance Jio offers some data-only plans which are only meant to boost the data usage for consumers. The Rs. 251 data recharge is also a data-only plan which is not going to provide any voice call benefits or SMS benefits to users. If we break down the amount of recharge-plan then you will get to know the company is charging only Rs. 2.46 for 1GB data which make it the cheapest plan in the Indian telecom industry.

How It's Beneficial For Consumers

Reliance Jio users can recharge with the Rs. 251 data voucher and increase the limit for the daily data usage. Suppose a user is already using the Rs. 399 prepaid plan which is offering 1.5GB data per day for 56 days, and also does the Rs.251 voucher recharge then the per data limit will increase to 3.5GB (1.5GB +2GB). This is how users can take advantage of both the plans.

Jio users can activate the prepaid voucher from the My Jio app under 'My Vouchers' section.

Best Mobiles in India