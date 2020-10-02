Reliance Jio Registers 87 Million Inactive Users Base In June: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact that Reliance Jio is the leading telecom industry, it had 87 million inactive 4G users in June this year, while Airtel reported a 10 percent higher active user base. In fact, VLR of both Airtel and Jio was the same during the period.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio disclosers show that it has 397 million users base, which was 28 percent higher than TRAI's data. "Who are these 87 million Jio subscribers who are recharging their SIMs regularly, but are not connected to Jio's network," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

It said that "Jio has a very high number of only sometimes-on SIM (users) on its network, which is particularly intriguing as Jio SIMs work only in the primary slot, even in dual-SIM mobile devices."

The recent numbers come after TRAI issued its subscriber data, where Airtel added 3.7 million users in June this year. Furthermore, the data said that Reliance Jio has lost 2.1 active million users during the month, whereas Vodafone-Idea has lost 3.7 million customers in June.

This clearly shows that Airtel is now serving 311 million customers, while Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea have 310 million and 273 million on their platforms, respectively. "Bharti Airtel regained the top spot in the active mobile subscriber market in June after losing it to Jio in May," brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said. The firm added that "The industry witnessed 2.8 million active subscriber churn in June to reach 958 million after gaining 2.9 million active subscribers in May."

Broadband Subscribers In June In India

Apart from these numbers, the broadband user base has been increased to 698. 23 million as against 683. 7 million, which means a growth of two percent. Similarly, the TRAI data also said that the top five subscribers capture 98.93 percent market share.

