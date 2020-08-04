Reliance Jio Revises International Packs; Cut Down User Benefits News oi-Priyanka Dua

After removing shorter validity packs, Reliance Jio is silently reducing benefits from its ISD and international roaming plans. Last month, the operator revised Rs. 501 ISD packs along with other international plans. Notably, Reliance Jio's Rs. 501 plan used to offer talk time worth Rs. 551, 50MB data for 28 days, and now it gets only Rs. 424.4 talk time. The other benefits are still the same.

Reliance Jio Cut Down Benefits Of Other International Packs

Apart from cutting down the benefits of Rs. 501 pack Reliance Jio has revised two more packs. The international plans are available at Rs. 1,201 and Rs. 1,101. The Rs. 1,201, which is applicable in 170 countries now ship talk time worth Rs. 1, 017.8 for 28 days. Earlier, the plan used to offer Rs. 1,321 talk time. Similarly, the Rs. 1,101 plan is applicable in 100+ countries, and it is providing Rs. 933.05 talk time as against Rs. 1,211 talk time earlier.

Reliance Jio Other International Packs

Talking about other international packs, the first plan on this list will cost you Rs. 575, where Jio is offering unlimited incoming, outgoing voice calls, data, and SMS facility for only one day. This pack is applicable in 22 countries, such as Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Singapore, and many more.

The second plan is available at Rs. 2,875 is valid for seven days only, and it ships 100 minutes per day for outgoing calls to India and local minutes, 250MB per day high-speed data at 64 kbps speed, and 100 messages per day. This plan also offers its services in 22 countries. Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 5,751, which gets you several benefits for 30 days.

This plan provides 1500 minutes for outgoing calls, including India, free incoming calls, 5GB data at 64 kbps speed. It includes 1,500 messages, and it is also applicable in 22 countries. After looking at the revision, it seems that Reliance Jio wants to increase its profit margins from international packs. The company has reduced benefits at that time when international traveling is allowed due to COVID-19. So, it would be interesting to see how Airtel and Vodafone-Idea will react to this.

