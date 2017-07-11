Reliance Jio revises its plan, offers 84 GB data at Rs 399

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has revamped its both prepaid and postpaid plans, as we all know that Summer Surprise and Dhan Dhana offer is going to end on July 15 and user have to recharge further to enjoy the benefits.

The company has also launched two new plan of Rs 399 for Prime customers, which offers 1 GB data per day for 84 days ie 84 GB, secondly the plan of Rs 349 where Jio is offering 20 GB data for 56 days.

Coming to the revised plans of Rs 309 offers which were valid for 28 days, now has a validity of 56 days and will offer 1GB data per day.

Similarly, plan of 509 now has the validity of 56 days and will offer 2GB data per day which means 112 GB.

The company has revised some other plan as well ie Rs 999 will now offer 90 GB data from the previous 60 GB data for 90 days. The Rs 1999 plan will now offer 155GB data for 120 days.

The Rs 4999 plan will now provide 380GB data instead of 350GB offered earlier for a period of 210 days and Rs 9999 plan will now provide 780GB data for a period of 390 days under this plan.

Reliance Jio has also revamped its postpaid plans.

The Rs 309 plan is offering 60GB data at 4G speed for a period of two months, Rs 349 plan will provide 10+10GB data of 4G speed which is also available for two months, Rs 399 plan has a validity of three months and offers 90GB data with a FUP of 1GB per day. The Rs 509 plan is offering 120GB data for a period of two months under this plan and Rs 999 plan customers can get 90GB data for two months.

Meanwhile, India largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Monday has announced its new offer where users can use their unused data now.

Ever since Reliance Jio has launched its services it has shaken the market and become a sensation of the telecom sector. In fact, the telco has forced other operators to launch attractive offers to retain customers.