Reliance Jio's subscriber base reaches 160 million

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio's subscriber base has touched 160 million in its first year of commercial operation.

According to a report in PTI, the latest subscriber base of the telecom operator was revealed by Akash Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries celebrated 40 years of group's existence and 85th birth anniversary of its founder Dhirubhai Ambani on Saturday, where RIL, Charman Mukesh Ambani shared his five point dream that he would like Reliance to achieve: to be among the top 20 companies in the world; become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India; become a leading global producer of innovative new materials; Jio to digitally transform the nation in entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education and healthcare; and Reliance and Jio to be even a stronger partner to our nation so that India can become a global super power.

He said that, "Today, Reliance is a global leader in Energy and Materials... where operating safely is an obsession.And with Jio and Retail... WHERE we have established a leadership position in India - we are customer obsessed."

Can Reliance be among the top 20 companies in the world? Yes we can... and yes we will," he said. Ambani added that in the coming decades, the world will see a transition from fossil fuels to clean, green and renewable energy sources.

Jio has the opportunity to digitally reinvent... with artificial intelligence and block chain... all sectors of the Indian economy... whether it is entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education or healthcare.Can Jio be the first company to transform an entire nation in each one of these sectors? Yes we can... and we will.

The function was attended by more than 50,000 staff and families of Reliance Industries Limited and its group companies, oming

.