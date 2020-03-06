ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance Jio Seeks Government Permission For 5G Trials: Report

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio is known for providing the fastest 4G speed in the country, and it offers its services in all 22 circles. Now, it has been reported that the telco is gearing up for the 5G network. Jio has reportedly approached the Department of Telecom for the trials.

    Reliance Jio Seeks Government Permission For 5G Trials: Report

     

    "If the 5G technology trials are successful, the design and technology for the equipment may be outsourced for manufacturing," a source close to the development was reported by Business Standard. Notably, Reliance Jio wants to use its technology for the trials.

    The government has recently asked all operators to submit their proposals before the trials. Almost all operators have submitted their proposals to the government. Both Airtel and the Vodafone-Idea have joined with Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson while Reliance Jio partnered with Samsung. However, Reliance Jio has recently said that it is open for all and will do trials with Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, and Samsung.

    No Fixed Timeline For Trials

    The DOT has not made any announcement on the trials so far. The ministry has lined up many meetings with operators and equipment makers, but there is nothing from them. The trials were supposed to happen in 2019, but somehow it is still stuck due to the high pricing set by the TRAI.

    As per the regulator, operators have to shell out Rs. 492 crore for 1 MHz of the spectrum which means if an operator buys a 100 Mhz of the spectrum they have to pay close to Rs. 50,000 crore. "Pricing originally started off as a problem for the industry. With the Rs 492 crore for 1 MHz, most operators said it was not a viable proposition given the debt and international prices," COAI, DG Rajan Mathews said.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 16:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X