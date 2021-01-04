Reliance Jio Seeks Punjab And Haryana High Court Intervention To Stop Vandalism News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has finally filed its petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court and asked the respective government to stop the damage to its telecom infrastructure by miscreants in their states. The company said that such acts are damaging its properties and have threatened the lives of thousands of its employees.

Notably, the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio blamed other operators for these acts. Notably, Reliance Jio did not share the company's name; however, it is quite evident that it is blaming Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) for these acts.

"The miscreants indulging in vandalism have been instigated and aided by vested interests and our business rivals. Taking advantage of the ongoing farmers' agitation near the national capital, these vested interests have launched an incessant, malicious and motivated vilification campaign against Reliance, which has absolutely no basis in truth," Reliance Jio said.

These recent developments come after there were reports which claim that 1, 500 mobile towers of Reliance Jio are being damaged by farmers in Punjab. Notably, these farmers are protesting against the new farm laws.

"The falsehood of the campaign becomes crystal clear from the following irrefutable facts, which we have placed before the Honourable High Court. These facts establish that Reliance has nothing whatsoever to do with the three farm laws currently debated in the country, and in no way benefits from them," Reliance Jio further said.

RIL also highlighted that it has never acquired a farm production less than the Minimum Support Price. It said the company has also advised its suppliers to do the same and added that it helped all farmers a lot. The telecom operator also pointed out that it launched low cost 4G devices to offer connectivity in the rural areas and to increase the Digital revolution in the country.

Best Mobiles in India