Reliance Jio spotted testing VoWiFi: Expected an early launch

As we all know Reliance Jio is the third largest telecom operator in the country. Now it has been reported that the company has started testing its VoWiFi (voice over Wi-Fi) services. In July, the company is expected to launch it in the next few months. Now the company has been spotted once again testing the feature once again, this means that the company is planning for an early launch.

TelecomTalk has spotted the telco testing the service in Madhya Pradesh. This teat is being carried out in various circles including states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. A reader from Madhya Pradesh has shared a screenshot where you can see an iPhone latching onto Reliance Jio's VoWiFi service. This clearly means that Jio is closer to launch the service. There is a possibility that the company will launch the service at the beginning of the new year.

It has been expected that Jio will make the VoWiFi available commercially from January 2019. Initially, this service will be limited to Jio networks only. Later the operator is expected to expand the supports to other networks also. Moreover, this feature is not going to be limited to smartphone and is expected to arrive on JioPhone also.

Jio sees VoWiFi being a major push for sales of its feature phone, which already enjoys more than one-third of sales in India's feature phone market.

The idea behind pushing the VoWiF to the mainstream was suggested by the Department of Telecommunications. This will allow users to make calls by using Wi-Fi connectivity in scenarios when there is no cellular connection.

There are also reports which claim that Bharti Airtel and Vodafone is also testing VoWiFi services in India. Let's see when can we get to see the launch of this new technology in India.