    Reliance Jio Starts Rolling Out VoWiFi Services In Chennai And Delhi-NCR

    Recently, Airtel becomes the first telco to rollout the WiFi Calling (VoWiFi) service in India. Airtel launched the service in select circles and it has been reported that the company will expand the service soon. However, after Airtel Reliance Jio has also started testing the WiFi Calling feature recently in Delhi region. Now, in the latest report, it has been reported that Jio has started rolling out the VoWiFi service in Chennai and Delhi-NCR circles. However, the company is yet to launch the services officially in India.

    The report claims that many users in Chennai have spotted Jio WiFi icon on their smartphones. FoneArena has also reported that they have tested the service and it is working fine. The Jio WiFi calling test was done on the Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy M30.

    Do note that, the Reliance Jio's Wi-Fi Calling feature is not limited to Jio Fiber and it will work on all the Wi-Fi networks. One the other hand, Airtel works only on Airtel Broadband, but at during testing phase, the service was working with all the Wi-Fi networks. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Jio VoWiFi is working with Airtel mobile hotspot.

    To recall, VoWi-Fi calling service offers better indoor coverage and faster connectivity. This service will allow users to connect to their Wi-Fi network and make calls faster from the VoWi-Fi enabled smartphone and this will boost the signal quality across the home automatically.

    Do note that there are no charges on Jio Wi-Fi Calling service. But for that users will need a compatible smartphone to use this service. Reliance Jio has recently launched a list of smartphones which are compatible for this service. The list includes the Samsung J6, iPhone 6s series and above, K20 Pro, Redmi K20, A10s, On6, M30s, POCO F1, and the OnePlus 7 series.

     
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
