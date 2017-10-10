Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in September: TRAI

A major setback for incumbents telecom players, as Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance has once again declared as the fastest 4G network in the month of Septemeber.

This is for the eighth consecutive month that the company has managed to maintain the top position.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data, Jio posted the average speed of 18.43 Mbps, Vodafone (8.999 Mbps), Idea Cellular (8.746 Mbps) and Bharti Airtel (8.550 Mbps).

Meanwhile, India's third largest telecom operator Idea Cellular has achieved the highest upload speed.

Idea reported a high average download speed of 8.74 Mbps for the same period. As per TRAI's My Speed App, Idea has been consistently achieving high upload speeds since May 2017."

The regulator collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application.

However new report by OpenSignal the global network testing service, India's largest telecom service provider, Bharti Airtel has topped 3G and 4G speed charts, while Reliance Jio's is still ahead in terms of 4G availability.

The report said that "Airtel still took our 3G and 4G speed awards, Jio's superior 4G availability drove it to the top of our overall speed rankings. In short, Jio may not have had the fastest LTE speeds, but it delivered the fastest overall mobile data experience, according to our data."

The report is analyzed more than 7 billion measurements collected from 708,504 mobile devices from subscribers across India.

OpenSignal also said that out that Jio's average 4G download speed result climbed from 3.9 Mbps to 5.8 Mbps - an astonishing 49 percent increase. As the free-data period concluded, something clearly happened to ease the congestion on Jio's network.