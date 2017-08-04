Reliance Jio tops the TRAI speed test in June

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has once again topped the speed chart, yes you heard it right, as the company has registered average download speed of 18. 654 Mbps in June.But there is a bit decline in the speed of Reliance Jio's from 19.12 Mbps in the beginning of the month to 18.65 Mbps at the end of June.

As per the Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) My Speed app, Vodafone India is second on the list with 11.070 Mbps speed, Idea Cellular stands third with an average speed of 9.465 Mbps, and India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel comes fourth on the list with an average download speed of 8.916 Mbps in June 2017.

Meanwhile, in the 3G segment, Vodafone topped the chart with average download speed of 5.16 Mbps, followed by Airtel at 3.56 Mbps, Idea 2.94 Mbps, Aircel 2.39 Mbps and BSNL at 1.65 Mbps.

However, a report by Opensingnal says that Bharti Airtel has the highest internet speed, while Reliance Jio which is known for giving jitters to the industry has scored best in availability and Vodafone took the most latency awards.

In a recent past broadband testing and network diagnostic application Ookla has also rated Airtel as India's fastest mobile network.

Ookla's findings are based on analysis of millions of internet speed tests logged on 'modern devices' by mobile customers across India using its popular Speedtest app. The results include all mobile tests, regardless of connection technology.

However, Jio states, "the claim of Airtel that it is India's fastest network is false, misleading and incorrect."