Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vi Postpaid Plans: Which One Should You Choose?

Reliance Jio postpaid plus plans are more affordable than Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) packs. Its postpaid plan starts at Rs. 399, which is again the most pocket-friendly plan ships with benefits like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, 75GB data, and more. On the other hand, both Airtel's and Vi's plans of Rs. 399 are not providing such benefits.

Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs. 399 Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs. 399 Postpaid plan is offering 75GB data, 200GB data rollover, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, JioNews, Amazon Prime, JioSecurity, and JioCloud services. This plan is also offering 100 messages and unlimited calling to users.

Airtel plan of Rs. 399 ships 40GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages, Amazon Prime benefits for one year, and Thanks benefit. Vi postpaid plan of Rs. 399 is offering 40GB data, 200 data rollover, one connection, and access to Vi Movies & TV VIP. This indicates that Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 399 ships more benefits than Airtel and Vi's postpaid plan.

Reliance Jio Vs Vi Vs Airtel Postpaid Plan Under Rs. 800

Apart from this plan, all private players are offering one plan under Rs. 800 like Jio and Vi are offering Rs. 799 postpaid plan, whereas Airtel ships a pack of Rs. 749.

Let's start with Reliance Jio's Rs. 799 plan, where users get 150GB of data, 200GB data rollover facility, two SIM cards, 100 messages, and unlimited calling. It also includes Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio apps, Netflix, JioTV, JioNews, and more.

Then, there is Airtel's pack of Rs. 749, which is offering 125GB of data and unlimited calling. This pack is also providing 100 messages, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Xstream benefits. This pack is also offering two additional connections (one is regular and one is an add-on).

Coming to the Vi (Vodafone-Idea) plan of Rs. 799, it is offering 120GB data, 100 messages, and a 200GB data rollover facility. In addition, users get Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Vi Movies and TV access. This pack is also offering 30GB of data to add connections, whereas the first user will get 60GB of data only.

