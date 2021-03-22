Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Nehha Pendse Says She Can Consider Script That Really Demands Bold Scenes, But Is Not Ready For Erotic Movies
- News Kerala elections 2021: CPI chief says no change in Sabarimala affidavit
- Lifestyle Shanaya Kapoor Shows Off Her Sizzling Looks As She Announces Her Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions
- Finance Be Ready For The Penalty If You Don’t Perform These Tasks Before March 31
- Sports Umpire's call creating lot of confusion, if ball is hitting stumps it should be out: Kohli
- Automobiles Datsun Car Discount For March 2021: Benefits Of Up To Rs 45,000 On GO+, GO & Redi-GO
- Education Bihar Board 10th Answer Key 2021: Last Day To Raise Objection
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Odisha In March
Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vi Postpaid Plans: Which One Should You Choose?
Reliance Jio postpaid plus plans are more affordable than Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) packs. Its postpaid plan starts at Rs. 399, which is again the most pocket-friendly plan ships with benefits like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, 75GB data, and more. On the other hand, both Airtel's and Vi's plans of Rs. 399 are not providing such benefits.
Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs. 399 Postpaid Plan
Reliance Jio Rs. 399 Postpaid plan is offering 75GB data, 200GB data rollover, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, JioNews, Amazon Prime, JioSecurity, and JioCloud services. This plan is also offering 100 messages and unlimited calling to users.
Airtel plan of Rs. 399 ships 40GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages, Amazon Prime benefits for one year, and Thanks benefit. Vi postpaid plan of Rs. 399 is offering 40GB data, 200 data rollover, one connection, and access to Vi Movies & TV VIP. This indicates that Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 399 ships more benefits than Airtel and Vi's postpaid plan.
Reliance Jio Vs Vi Vs Airtel Postpaid Plan Under Rs. 800
Apart from this plan, all private players are offering one plan under Rs. 800 like Jio and Vi are offering Rs. 799 postpaid plan, whereas Airtel ships a pack of Rs. 749.
Let's start with Reliance Jio's Rs. 799 plan, where users get 150GB of data, 200GB data rollover facility, two SIM cards, 100 messages, and unlimited calling. It also includes Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio apps, Netflix, JioTV, JioNews, and more.
Then, there is Airtel's pack of Rs. 749, which is offering 125GB of data and unlimited calling. This pack is also providing 100 messages, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Xstream benefits. This pack is also offering two additional connections (one is regular and one is an add-on).
Coming to the Vi (Vodafone-Idea) plan of Rs. 799, it is offering 120GB data, 100 messages, and a 200GB data rollover facility. In addition, users get Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Vi Movies and TV access. This pack is also offering 30GB of data to add connections, whereas the first user will get 60GB of data only.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
45,999
-
21,583
-
17,999
-
15,000
-
52,063