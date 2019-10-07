Reliance Jio Vs Airtel: Which One Has The Best Long-Term Prepaid Plans? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has many prepaid plans, where it offers 1.5GB, 2GB, and 3GB data every day. In fact, there are other plans, which come with no daily data limit. These plans are known as long-term plans. However, Airtel is also providing the same benefits under its long- terms plans. So, we are going to give you a complete list of Reliance Jio and Airtel's long-term prepaid plans.

Reliance Jio Rs. 999 Vs Airtel Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan: Validity And Benefits

Under this Rs. 999 prepaid plan, Jio is offering unlimited calling, 60 GB data, and 100 SMS per day for 90 days. This includes a free subscription to Jio apps. However, there is a catch. The company is providing the same benefits at Rs. 499 plan that comes with 1.5GB data for 91 days. This means the telco is offering 136.5GB data for the entire duration (91days). This plan also offers unlimited calling to all networks and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel is providing the same benefits at Rs. 399 prepaid plan. This plan by the telco offers 100SMS, unlimited calling for 84 days. This plan also ships 1GB data per day, along with additional benefits like Wynk Music and a free course on Shaw academy for four weeks.

Reliance Jio Rs. 4,999 Vs Airtel Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan: Validity And Benefits

Reliance Jio is offering 350GB of 4G data, under this plan. This includes unlimited calling for 360 days. On the other hand, Airtel is providing 511GB data for 365 days and unlimited calling at Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan. Meaning Reliance Jio is charging three times more money than Airtel for these plans.

There is no doubt that Reliance Jio has a bigger user base. But, in the case of long-term plans, Airtel is providing far better plans at affordable prices. So, we believe that users should go for Airtel long-terms or data booster plans if they are looking for more data.

