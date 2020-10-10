Reliance Jio Vs Vodafone-Idea Vs Airtel: Best Plans Under Rs. 200 News oi-Priyanka Dua

The increasing competition in the telecom sector has forced operators to launch plans at affordable prices. Under these plans, all telecom players are offering several benefits, such as unlimited calling, data, and much more. In fact, they are offering multiple repaid packs at different prices. So, we are going to list all those plans that are under Rs. 200.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 200: Details

The company is offering three plans under the same segment. These plans are priced at Rs. 129, Rs. 149, and Rs. 199. Let's start with Rs. 129 plan, where Jio is offering 2GB data, 1000 FUP minutes for calling on the other network. The plan is available for 28 days, while Rs. 149 is providing 1GB data per day, unlimited calling on the same network, 1,000 FUP minutes, and 100 messages for 28 days. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 199 is offering 1.5GB data per day, 100 messages, unlimited calling, 1000 minutes for calling on Airtel, BSNL, MTNL, and Vodafone-Idea. This plan also ships 100 messages per day for 28 days.

Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 200: Details

The most affordable plans of Rs. 19 is offering unlimited calling for two days. This plan ships 200MB data for the same period. The other plan of Rs. 129 comes with 2GB data, 300 messages, and unlimited calling for 128 days. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 149, where it is offering unlimited calling, 3GB data, and 300 messages for the entire 28 days. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 199, where you get 1GB data per day and 100 messages for 24 days. It also includes unlimited calling.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 200: Details

Airtel is offering four plans under Rs. 200. The plans are available at Rs. 129, Rs. 149, Rs. 179, and Rs. 199. The Rs. 129 plan is providing 1GB data, 300 messages, and Thanks benefit for 28 days. The Rs. 149 is providing 300 messages, 2GB data, and unlimited calling for the same period. Then, the third plan of Rs. 179, where Airtel offers you 2GB data, 100 messages, and Thanks benefits for 28 days. The Rs. 199 plan ships unlimited calling, 1GB data, 100 messages per day for only 24 days. After comparing all plans it seems that all three operators are offering similar benefits at the same pricing. But still, both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea plans are offering good benefits.

