Reliance Jio wins “Best Mobile Operator Service for Consumers” award

Reliance Jio announced today that along with its technology partner Cisco, Jio has won the "Best Mobile Operator Service for Consumers" award at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards 2018 at Mobile World Congress (MWC). In addition, the company's JioTV app won in the 'Best Mobile Video Content' category.

Jio's disruptive entry and relentless work in turning India into a digitally empowered nation by providing a nationwide 4G network, affordable data and digital services, and innovative technical and commercial approaches have been recognized on the global stage with this award. However, Reliance Jio couldn't have achieved all these without the active involvement of the Ministry and Department of Telecommunications.

"It is a matter of national pride that an innovative new mobile service from India has been recognized at the most prestigious global platform," said Mr. Manoj Sinha, India's Minister of Communications, who is present at MWC 2018.

"We are particularly satisfied that India is being propelled to global digital leadership with this," Mr. Sinha added further.

"I am pleased that India's efforts to harness technology and digital platforms to bring inclusion and progress across the length and breadth of India is now a reality," said Ms. Aruna Sundararajan, India's Telecom Secretary, who is also present at MWC.

"We are happy that the world acknowledges India's technology leadership and hope it will inspire many more leading tech companies and innovators to join the digital India mission as we march towards 5G."

Jio's comprehensive and innovative offerings across both urban and rural India transformed data consumption patterns in a very short time and turned India into the largest user of mobile data globally. Through Jio, millions of Indians were able to embrace a digital lifestyle for the first time. The company rapidly expanded its subscriber base to over 160 million by December 2017, within 16 months of launch.

Cisco has been a partner in Jio's broadband buildout. "We are honored to win the 'Best Mobile Operator Service for Consumers' award with Reliance Jio for Jio Mobile Broadband and Digital Services," said Mr. Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO Cisco Systems.

The world's smallest Dell XPS 13 (2018): First impressions

"We are excited to have received this distinguished global recognition in joint effort with Cisco, this is truly a win for India" said Mr. Mathew Oommen, President of Jio. "We are committed to continuous innovation and ongoing leadership in the digital revolution in India."