Reliance JioFiber Regains Top Spot In Netflix ISP Speed Index

Act Fibernet Secures 6th Spot

Meanwhile, ACT Fibernet failed to make it to the top five list of Netflix ISP Speed Index and secured the sixth position. Reliance JioFiber offers a minimum speed of 100 Mbps, but it's very disappointing to see that the company's is providing streaming speeds of only 3.63 Mbps on Netflix. When the company started rolling out the broadband service across the country with a target of 1,100 cities it comes down to the second position.

Just to let you know, Netflix ISP Speed Index reflects the performance of ISPs across the globe during prime time. According to the reports, JioFiber users experience the best Netflix streaming performance in January 2020, followed by 7 Star Digital and Spectra users.

7 Star Digital with an average speed of 3.60 Mbps

Spectra with an average speed of 3.50 Mbps

Airtel Broadband or Airtel Xstream Fibre with 3.48 Mbps speed

You Broadband with 3.41 Mbps streaming speed

BSNL with an average speed of 2.50 Mbps

The disappointing part is that ACT Fibernet which is offering a speed of 1GBps in the country fails to make it to the top five list, on the other hand, state-owned BSNL secured the 14th position in the list.