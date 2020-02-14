ENGLISH

    Reliance JioFiber Regains Top Spot In Netflix ISP Speed Index

    By
    |

    Reliance JioFiber recently lost its top spot in the Netflix ISP Speed Index. However, the telecom has once again retained the top position on the chart with an average speed of 3.63 Mbps. After the commercial launch of the JioFiber, the streaming speed of the Internet Service Provider went down which was Netflix reported in December 2019.

    Reliance JioFiber Regains Top Spot In Netflix ISP Speed Index

     

    It was also reported that the Mumbai-based 7 Star Digital was providing better streaming speeds and it was leading the Netflix ISP Speed Index. Now, the latest report suggests that JioFiber has regained the lost position.

    Netflix ISP Speed Index Top 5 List

    • Reliance JioFiber
    • 7 Star Digital
    • Spectra
    • Airtel
    • You Broadband
    Act Fibernet Secures 6th Spot

    Meanwhile, ACT Fibernet failed to make it to the top five list of Netflix ISP Speed Index and secured the sixth position. Reliance JioFiber offers a minimum speed of 100 Mbps, but it's very disappointing to see that the company's is providing streaming speeds of only 3.63 Mbps on Netflix. When the company started rolling out the broadband service across the country with a target of 1,100 cities it comes down to the second position.

    JioFiber
     

    JioFiber

    Just to let you know, Netflix ISP Speed Index reflects the performance of ISPs across the globe during prime time. According to the reports, JioFiber users experience the best Netflix streaming performance in January 2020, followed by 7 Star Digital and Spectra users.

    Internet Service Providers Netflix Streaming Speed

    • 7 Star Digital with an average speed of 3.60 Mbps
    • Spectra with an average speed of 3.50 Mbps
    • Airtel Broadband or Airtel Xstream Fibre with 3.48 Mbps speed
    • You Broadband with 3.41 Mbps streaming speed
    • BSNL with an average speed of 2.50 Mbps

    The disappointing part is that ACT Fibernet which is offering a speed of 1GBps in the country fails to make it to the top five list, on the other hand, state-owned BSNL secured the 14th position in the list. 

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:53 [IST]
