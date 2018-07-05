RIL 41st Annual General Meeting: Watch the live stream here

Reliance Industries (RIL) is hosting its 41st Annual General Meeting today at 11 AM. RIL's Chairman, Mukesh Ambani is expected to make major announcements at the AGM. Last year, at the 40th AGM, the company announced JioPhone, the 4G feature phone. Now, Reliance Industries is expected to announce the JioFiber, broadband service at the today's event.

Live stream of RIL AGM

Reliance Industries will be live streaming the 41st AGM happening at the Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai at 11 AM today. You can watch the live stream from the following channels and Jio TV.

JioFiber FTTH expected

As the JioFiber FTTH is already being tested in several cities, there is an increased possibility for the same to be announced at the AGM today. It is a broadband connectivity, which offers a speed of 100Mbps unlike the traditional cable networks.

Previous reports have tipped that the users of the JioFiber service will get to enjoy 100Mbps internet speed with the company's over 3 lakh kilometers of optic fiber network all over the country. The same can be availed by paying a security deposit of Rs. 4,500. This broadband service from Jio is expected to provide 100GB of data month for 90 days for free with the one-time security deposit under the JioFiber preview offer.

Even the leaked images of the router surfaced online showing the Jio branded remote control. The other features of the JioFi router remain unknown for now.

Having disrupted the telecom market segment with its freebies and cheap 4G VoLTE tariff plans, Reliance Jio appears to be aimed at creating a disruption in the broadband category with the JioFiber service. Let's wait for the AGM to debut to know more details regarding the company's plans. Meantime, enjoy watching the live stream of the AGM to know the updates.