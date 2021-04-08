Samsung, Cisco, Ciena Plans To Set Up Manufacturing Units in India Under PLI Scheme News oi-Priyanka Dua

To take advantage of the PLI scheme, international companies like Nokia and Ericsson are planning to expand their business in the country. Cisco, Ciena, Samsung, and Foxconn are interested in setting up their manufacturing units for telecom and networking products.

The Government said that these companies are also keen to get incentives under the scheme. Notably, the Government announced production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes of Rs. 12,195 crores for the telecom equipment sector.

"Ericsson and Nokia are keen to expand their existing operation in India for the global supply chain. Global telecom companies like Samsung, Cisco, Ciena, and Engineering Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies like Jabil USA, Foxconn Taiwan, Sanmina USA, and Flex USA have shown interest to set up manufacturing in India," the Government said.

Also, the Government pointed out that domestic companies like HFCL, Coral Telecom, Sterlite, Dixon, and VVDN Technologies also plan to expand to their facilities in the country. For the unaware, the Government wants to make India a hub for manufacturing telecom products. The telecom products include 4G/5G next-generation Radio Access Network, IoT devices, Customer Premises Equipment, routers, switches, and more. Additionally, the PLI scheme for the telecom sector is likely to generate employment in the sector.

Mobile Makers Invests Huge Amount Under The Production Linked Incentive Scheme

Apart from launching the production-linked incentive scheme for the telecom sector, the Government has announced a similar scheme for the mobile sector. The scheme has been designed to give incentives to handset makers. It is worth noting that the Government accepted proposals from companies like Wistron, Foxconn, Samsung, and more.

"In the first five months of scheme operation and despite challenging times, the applicant companies have produced goods worth Rs. 35,000 crores and invested Rs. 1,300 crores under the scheme. Additional employment generation during this period stands at around 22,000 jobs," the Government said.

Additionally, the Government announced a production-linked scheme for all IT hardware makers, including global and domestic. All players will get one to four percent incentive. Furthermore, the Commerce Ministry highlighted that this scheme is likely to help all laptops, personal computers, servers, and tablet makers.

Best Mobiles in India