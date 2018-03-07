Samsung partners with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone for Galaxy S9, S9+

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced its partnership with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone for its newly launched Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones.

Under this partnership, Galaxy S9 and S9+ users on Jio will get 1 Terabyte of high-speed 4G data with unlimited voice & SMS for one year worth Rs15,000 at only Rs 4,999. The users can now enjoy uninterrupted digital services without any daily data usage limit. Additionally, users are entitled to complimentary Jio Prime Membership as a part of this offer.

Both smartphones come with stereo speakers tuned by AKG, immersive audio with Dolby Atmos and a refined edge-to-edge Infinity Display. Samsung has also launched Super Slow-mo video capabilities at 960 fps and personalized AR Emoji that ensure users do not miss a moment and make their everyday epic.

Bharti Airtel- Samsung S9 offer

Galaxy S9 and S9+ users can avail a 'Double Data' offer on Airtel's popular Infinity Postpaid plans. With Infinity 499, users get 80 GB of data, unlimited calling, and a one year Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999. With Infinity 799, users get 120GB of data, unlimited calling, a one year Amazon Prime membership and one free child connection. Both plans also offer the free subscription to Airtel TV and Wynk Music. A special Prepaid Pack Rs 199 with 1.4GB data/day and unlimited calling for 28 days is also being offered.

Vodafone -Samsung S9 offer

Galaxy S9 & S9+ users, who are new or existing customers of Vodafone, will get the free subscription to Netflix for a year on Vodafone Red plans starting Rs 999 till April 30, 2018. Also, prepaid users who recharge with Rs 199 get unlimited voice and 1.4GB/day and an additional 10GB free data every month for their next 10 recharges.

Furthermore, the tech giant is also offering cashback of Rs 6,000 when they purchase the device by scanning the Paytm Mall QR code at select retail stores.

They can alternatively get a cashback of Rs 6,000 if Galaxy S9 and S9+ are purchased using 'No Cost EMI' on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. They will also be eligible for the cashback when making a full payment using HDFC Credit Cards or by paying through HDFC CD Loan.

Under the Samsung Upgrade program, loyal Samsung Galaxy users will be eligible to get additional Rs 6,000 bonus over the regular exchange price when they upgrade to Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+.