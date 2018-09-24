Shyam Mardikar repleced Jagbir Sing as Reliance Jio CTO of mobile networks

Reliance Jio Infocomm has just now appointed Shyam Prabhakar Mardikar as group chief technology officer of mobility. Mardikar will be the one who will look after the development of the company's 4G network in the country.

Mardikar's appointment comes after the exit of Jagbir Singh. Singh joined the telco back in June this year before the launch of the 4G. Mardikar was previously working with the Bharti Airtel as its chief technology officer for mobile networks for almost two years. He joined Aitel back in August 2012.

Mardikar is going to be located in Mumbai and he will be reporting to Mathew Oommen, who is the president of Jio and a member of the board of directors at Reliance Jio.

It seems Jio is aggressively expanding its 4Gg LTE network coverage in every part of the country. Jio has come up with a bunch of offers which has challenged all the telecom giants in the industry. It was very much difficult for rivals like Vodafone, Idea and Bharti Airtel to compete with the Jio plans. Now the company is also planning to start working soon on 5G technology.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has appointed Randeep Singh Sekhon as the head of networks department and as the new chief of technology for its India and South Asia operations, replacing Savargaonkar.