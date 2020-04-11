TAIPA Asks DOT To Direct BSNL To Clear Rs. 1500 Crore Dues News oi-Priyanka Dua

Recently, the industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has asked DOT to direct BSNL and MTNL to clear their dues. The association has asked them to pay Rs. 20,000 crore to network equipment makers. Now, a new report suggested that Tower & Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) also want BSNL to clear its dues of about Rs. 15,000 crore.

TAIPA has also written to the Department of Telecommunication (DOT) and wants to take action against BSNL otherwise, its subscribers will face service issues.

"Tower & Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) has urged the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for urgent intervention and support in clearing the dues of their infrastructure provider members for maintaining round the clock continuity of telecom operations at BSNL tower sites," the industry body was quoted by Economic Times.

It said it would be very difficult for tower companies to offer services to BSNL at this point, and this will affect the services of the operator. The industry body also stated that the payment will be used in rents for the towers. Notably, TAIPA represents all tower companies such as Applied Solar Technologies, TowerVision, GTL Infrastructure, Indus Towers, Bharti Infratel, and American Tower Corporation.

"The situation has become highly critical now with total outstanding dues from BSNL amounting to Rs 1500 crore which has been pending for long," TR Dua, Director-General, Taipa said. The association has also approached the operator for the same. The report also said that the operator is facing a major financial crisis and competition from the private players.

In fact, all operators are in trouble ever since Reliance Jio started its operations in the country. The operator has launched its services with free calls and data. However, now the telco is giving talk time for its outgoing calls. The operator is charging 6 paise for calling on other networks.

